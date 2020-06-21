Posted: Jun 21, 2020 10:26 AMUpdated: Jun 21, 2020 10:26 AM

Garrett Giles

A Bartlesville man was hospitalized following a motorcycle accident in Osage County late Saturday night.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Sunday morning, the collision occurred on County Road 2706 approximately 3.5 miles west of Bartlesville. 57-year-old Raymond Griggs was travelling westbound on CR 2706 when he failed to negotiate a curve and departed the roadway to the right with his motorcycle. Griggs laid his bike over on its left side before it struck a delineator and slid to a rest in the ditch. How far the driver was separated from his vehicle is unknown.

Bartlesville EMS transported Griggs to the St. John Medical Center in Tulsa in stable condition with trunk internal injuries.

Trooper Gregory #430 of the Osage/Pawnee detachment of Troop K investigated the accident. The Bartlesville Fire Department, Bartlesville EMS, and the Osage County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the accident.