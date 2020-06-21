Posted: Jun 21, 2020 10:38 AMUpdated: Jun 21, 2020 12:20 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 478 new coronavirus cases on Sunday bringing the total number of cases to 10,515. 7,531 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Oklahoma. 369 people have died from the virus. One new death was reported on Sunday. No new deaths were reported locally.

Locally, Washington County saw eight new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing it to 375 cases. Two more people have recovered from the virus in Washington County, bringing the total recoveries to 312. Since the start of the pandemic, 38 people have died from the coronavirus in Washington County.

Ten new cases were reported over in Osage County on Sunday, bringing their case total to 140. 102 people have recovered from the virus in Osage County. Eight people have died from the virus.

A new case of COVID-19 was reported in Nowata County on Sunday, bringing the county's total to 28. Nowata County continues to report 23 recoveries and one death.