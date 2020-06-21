Posted: Jun 21, 2020 4:53 PMUpdated: Jun 21, 2020 4:57 PM

The Agape Mission of Bartlesville announced on Sunday that one of their employees has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to their announcement, the individuals is not around the public or food area usually when working, but was at the Debt Free Day celebration on Thursday.

As a result, Agape Mission will be closed this week to limit any exposure and clean. To go meal's will begin again on Monday, June 29th. Agape Mission asks the public for prayers for the individual and that no one else gets sick. They said the employee that got sick showed no symptoms or fever.