Posted: Jun 22, 2020 8:57 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2020 10:33 AM

Garrett Giles

Several agreements and other business was approved in Monday morning's Washington County Commissioners' meeting.

An agreement between the Washington County Board of Commissioners and the Washington County Building Commission - also known as the County Courthouse Building Commission - would not be approved. The agreement was related to the parking lot in Bartlesville located between the Courthouse and the County Administration Building.

Next, a resolution to execute the agreement establishing the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma (ACCO), self-insured group and intent to participate in ACCO-SIG for fiscal year 2020-2021 would be approved.

Then a private property agreement between Ernest Blum Revocable Trust and District One of Washington County would be approved by the Commissioners.

Later, a detention services agreement by and between ROCMND Area Youth Services, Inc. and the Commissioners would be approved for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

A continuation list for on-going service agreements from the Washington County Health Department including Ricoh; Pitney Bowes; D & H Contracting, LLC, would also be approved by the Commissioners .

Washington County Treasurer Melissa Thornbrugh would go on to present the resale property fund financial statement to the Commissioners as well. That item would be approved.

Lastly, a diesel tank and storage tank from District Three of Washington County would be declared as surplus by the Commissioners. The resolution that was approved was for the disposal of the equipment.