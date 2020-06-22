Posted: Jun 22, 2020 9:47 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2020 9:49 AM

Trey Stumpff

Kieran Andrews is Bartlesville Radio’s Grand Prize winner in the Dad Deserves It! DIGITAL SCAVENGER HUNT.

Andrews said her husband deserves it because he is the best dad to their one-year-old son, Felix. Andrews said her husband is going to be a dad of two in December. During the pandemic, Andrews’ husband continued to work as a home health physical therapist. She said her husband cares deeply for his patients and he is passionate about what he does.

As a Grand Prize winner, Andrews and her husband won a three night stay at Canyon Plaza Resort, two passes for Grand Canyon IMAX Movie Discovery & Adventure, as well as parking and admission to Grand Canyon National Park.

The Dad Deserves It! DIGITAL SCAVENGER HUNT was made possible thanks to Truity Credit Union, Speedy Drinks, Mr. Klean Car Wash, Wiley Hearing and Services, Windle’s Rock and Jewelry, Sal’s Daylight Donuts and Flowerland.