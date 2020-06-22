Posted: Jun 22, 2020 10:11 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2020 10:12 AM

A change from the new garbage trucks that the city of Bartlesville is using has caused a little bit of confusion.

The new trucks will leave citizens poly cart’s lids closed, instead of open, when the trash is emptied out of them. A small change, which has left many assuming that their trash was not actually taken away.

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey says the city was getting many calls on this. He urges people to check their trash first, before calling.

The new garbage trucks also require that people keep their poly carts at least five-feet away from any obstruction. This was already a city ordinance, which is going to have to be strictly enforced going forward.