Posted: Jun 22, 2020 10:30 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2020 10:42 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners opened a letter on a request for qualifications for a study to build a new jail. The report was put together by Architects in Partnership, a firm out of Norman.

The commissioners discussed that it is obvious that there is a need for a new jail but the budget doesn’t allow for it. Chairman Burke LaRue says the firm estimated the study would cost anywhere between $20,000-$50,000. LaRue says the county would seek out grants to cover the cost of the study. District three commissioner Troy Friddle thought the study wasn’t necessary.

Sheriff Jason McClain was asked about the current state of the jail. McClain said the jail has passed every recent Oklahoma State Department of Health inspection.