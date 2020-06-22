Posted: Jun 22, 2020 10:31 AMUpdated: Jun 22, 2020 10:31 AM

Evan Fahrbach

There were 218 new COVID-19 cases in the state of Oklahoma according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Situation Update for today.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state stands at 10,733, there was one additional death in the past 24 hours in the state.

There were two more confirmed positives in Washington County, bringing the total to 377. There have been 311 recoveries in Washington County.

Osage County also reported two additional cases, for 142. There was one additional recovery, for 102 countywide.

And in Nowata County stayed flat at 28 cases and one additional recovery, for 24 countywide.

The OSDH is reporting 197 hospitalizations at last report, which is down from late last week.