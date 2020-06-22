Posted: Jun 22, 2020 1:52 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2020 1:52 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man picked up a burglary charge for the second time in 2020. Taylor Watt was charge with a felony count of burglary in the second degree during an appearance at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday.

According to an affidavit, the alleged incident occurred on Friday morning near McKinley Road in Bartlesville. Watt allegedly took camping items of a storage shed behind a residence. Watt fled the scene before he was arrested by officers behind a restaurant on Washington Boulevard. Watt also has a pending charge for third degree burglary stemming from a February incident at the Jane Phillips Medical Center.