Posted: Jun 22, 2020 2:03 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2020 2:03 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Nutrition Center in Hominy has been in the same building for several years. At Monday's county commissioner meeting, Nutrition Director Kyme Vincent was requesting the commissioners change locations to 215 N. Price Street in Hominy.

The commissioners went on to approve that with a 3-0 vote. They also approved the Indian Nations Council on Government to provide nutrition services for the county through June 30th, 2024.