Posted: Jun 22, 2020 2:52 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2020 2:53 PM

Trey Stumpff

Bartlesville City manager Mike Bailey was in our KWON studio Monday morning to discuss what is happening around the city of Bartlesville. Here he is talking about a big construction project coming to downtown.

The construction will take place on several streets around the downtown area. This construction project will allow city crews to fix the asphalt mill and overlay.

Bailey says that there will be parking lots closed during this time as well.

You can watch the full City Matters program on our Facebook page.



