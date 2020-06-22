Posted: Jun 22, 2020 3:18 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2020 3:32 PM

The City of Bartlesville is in the process of readying Sooner Pool to open for the summer season after the Richard Kane YMCA announced on Monday that lifeguards are being trained to work at the City-owned pool.

Bartlesville and the YMCA recently announced that lifeguards were needed to open the pool. Officials with the YMCA announced on Monday that they have met the required number of lifeguards to open the pool and training is now underway.

Both Sooner and Frontier pools are owned by the City of Bartlesville but are managed and operated by the YMCA. Frontier Pool, which is located at 312 SW Virginia Avenue, opened earlier this month. Sooner Pool, which is located at 420 SE Madison Boulevard, is set to open on Friday, July 3rd barring any delays in the opening process.