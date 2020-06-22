Posted: Jun 22, 2020 6:28 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2020 6:28 PM

Garrett Giles / Matt Jordan

According to KGGF Radio in Coffeville, the Coffeyville Police Department arrested a second suspect on Thursday believed to be involved in the shooting death of 38-year-old Otis Horner earlier last week.

The CPD has taken 22-year-old Johnathan Hall and 21-year-old Ethan Bellamy into custody. Police responded to a report of shots fired and found Horner in the 600 Block of East 3rd Street on Sunday, June 14th. Horner was transported to the Coffeyville Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

It was reported earleir in day last Thursday that Hall was taken into custody while an arrest warrant was issued for Bellamy's arrest. Both suspects were arrested Thursday.