Posted: Jun 23, 2020 1:18 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2020 1:18 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Richard Bresson appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing two new misdemeanor counts.

According to an affidavit, officers found methamphetamine in Bresson’s possession. He also had a glass smoking pipe which is commonly used in connection to the drug. Bresson also answered to failure to appear charges for a motion to revoke hearing for a 2010 driving under the influence charge. Bresson has an extensive legal history with several arrests between 200 and 2010. His aggregate bond was set at $40,000.