Posted: Jun 23, 2020 1:23 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2020 1:23 PM

Ty Loftis

No more than a month ago, residents of Osage County were needing the heavy rainfall to come to an end. Now, they are looking to the skies in hopes of receiving any amount of rain to dampen the surface. Parts of the county received a good rain shower over the last 72 hours and Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says that was good to see.

Roberts is optimistic that this periodic moisture will continue over the next couple of months.

At last check, western Osage County was seen to be in the moderate drought category.