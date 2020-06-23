Posted: Jun 23, 2020 3:33 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2020 12:34 AM

Garrett Giles

A virtual forum sponsored by the Green Country Republican Women's Club, Washington County Republican Party, and Phillips 66 was held at Bartlesville City Hall on Tuesday night.

The forum could be heard on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3, and it could be viewed on KWONTV.com. To watch a replay of the forum, click here.

During the event, the public got to hear Washington County Court Clerk candidates Patricia Phelps and Jill Spitzer, the incumbent, speak ahead of the Primary Election next Tuesday.

Below is the breakdown of how the night went:

OPENING STATEMENTS :

Phelps:

"My name is Patricia Phelps. I have lived in Washington County all my life. I've worked at the courthouse for 17 years. Four years of that was in the Court Clerk's Office. For 13 years I was the Probation Coordinator for the Washington County District Attorney's Office. Before that I worked at Phillips Petroleum Company for nine years. I'm an active member of the Elks Lodge, and my husband and I attend City Church. My family has a long, honorable background in law enforcement in this county, and has had a huge impact in this area. I would like to be a part of that legacy. I'm very proud and honored to live here, and have the opportunities that Bartlesville has offered my family and me. I have consciously been more active and aware of changes in my community. I was approached by residents in the county that have had concerns; they feel as if they have lost trust and integrity of the Court Clerk's Office. My job will be to regain that trust, which is what has led me to run for Court Clerk."

Spitzer:

"Good evening. I am Jill Spitzer, Washington County Court Clerk. It has been a pleasure to serve the people in Washington County as Court Clerk these past eight years. I have worked a total of 18-years in the Court Clerk's Office. Experience does matter. We work hard every day to make the public's experience with us as pleasant as possible, and we're always looking for ways to be better at it. Some of the many changes we have made are taking payments on the phone and online. We are also in the process of scanning hundreds of thousands of court documents from past years to reduce the amount of space paper files take up. In 2015, our electronic jury management system was implemented, which made it more efficient to keep track of juror attendants, mileage, and pay. As court clerk's we follow procedures prescribed by the Court Administrator's Office, the Oklahoma Supreme Court, and the State Auditor & Inspector. I have developed a strong working relationship with all those offices. We have a process in place for everything. This also includes what software we use for reports and the allocations of monies collected. I have obtained my Court Clerk's Certification through OSU as has my first and second deputies. Many of my staff are working on obtaining theirs as well. We are also continually cross training in my office to make sure our customers receive the best service possible. One of my goals is to have the Court Clerk's Office have more of a presence on social media to help inform the public of changes in the office. For example, how to make payments online or set-up a payment plan for fines and costs, or what they may need to bring in when they are applying for a marriage license. Anything that might help them and make their experience in dealing with the court system easier and less stressful. My husband and I help sell concessions and football and baseball games. We've worked at both the Price Fields and Doenges Stadium, and have sold Blue & Gold Sausage for the Bruin Brigade Marching Band. We shop locally for everything, whether it be cars from local dealers or beef from local ranchers. We worship here and we support local businesses. Our three children attended Hoover Elementary and all graduated from Bartlesville High School. This isn't our hometown, but it is our home. My husband and I were both born and raised in North Dakota, and we are proud of that. We moved here 22 years ago, and we are proud to call Washington County home. We have plans to stay here for many years to come."

QUESTIONS :

1. What is the roles of the Court Clerk?

Phelps:

"The duties and the responsibilities are to record, file and maintain the proceeding of the District Court. They keep summary of court actions and maintain case files, divorce records, civil case records, traffic tickets. They collect court fees and they distribute and expend the collected monies. They issue warrants, they are responsible for issuing marriage licenses and register minister credentials. They keep and record all jurors for the District Court. They also maintain juvenile cases, and adoptions."

Spitzer:

"On top of everything that Patricia has mentioned, there are many reports that we have to do. We have daily reports, monthly reports, quarterly reports; there's all sorts of records that have to be managed and recorded. There's alot to learn when you get into the Court Clerk's Office. There's more to filing papers and filing applications. We also do process server licenses."

2. How does your education and professional experience relate to the Court Clerk job requirements?

Spitzer:

"Everything that we learn relates to what we have to do. We go to the classes to help understand why we do things, and it helps every day. Every day matters."

Phelps:

"I believe I'm qualified because of my 17 years of experience in working in the courthouse, combined with my desire to have the highest level of professionalism, accountability and positive service. The real question in the race is, "Who has the right temperament, qualities, and heart to best serve the citizens of the county?" What they need right now is someone who will assess the office along with the policies and procedures, and assemble the right staff to do the job."

3. What made you seek the position of Court Clerk?

Phelps:

"I believe we need changes. Somebody in that position need to make tough decisions in personnel or business scenarios. We need to restore the public's trust. We need to make sure the required training get done for the employees in a timely manner and explore the elective trainings that are out there as well. We need to complete old projects that have been a burden to the office since I was in there which was 13 years ago. And we need to cross train the employees and make sure that we use those skills, because if they don't, the knowledge will be lost; it's an on-going, never-ending process.

Spitzer:

"I love what I do and I feel like I have so much more to accomplish. I have plans to add a new filing system, and I'm looking for new ways to change the layout of the office. We do cross train everyone in the office, and we do have some new employees that we are going to work on cross training when the time is right."

4. How does the Court Clerk work with the other county officers, including the Washington County Commissioners?

Spitzer:

"We have Monday morning meetings that we go to. Then we have a Budget Board where we attend budget meetings, and we decided what we are going to do with the budgets. We talk about things that are going to help Washington County. I work with them every day. We do deposits every day so I have to take that down to the Treasurer's Office. We are a very close group of officers, we respect each other, we get along. We have a good group of Washington County elected officials."

Phelps:

"Like she said they have meetings and they work on the budget together. I think most decisions are made with both of them at the same time. I don't really have any experience at this time working with the Commissioners but I intend on looking forward to it."

5. What do you consider to be the most important challenge of the Court Clerk's Office? What solutions can you suggest?

Phelps:

"The first thing I want to do is obtain an accurate assessment of the needs and opportunities of the office. The first 30 days I plan on focusing on gathering as much feedback as possible from the people that work there in the Court Clerk's Office. Then I plan on prioritizing the projects. Without questions I will listen with both internal and external customers for input. I have no hesitation to borrow the practices of others."

Spitzer:

"Helping the customers get the answers or help that they need when they are in a stressful situation. It is our duty to serve and help all citizens of Washington County and also other people who come from other counties to do business.

6. Describe your management type and philosophy.

Spitzer:

"I'm very laid back. I'm a people pleaser. I want to try to make sure that everyone is happy. It's hard to make everyone happy. My philosophy is that everyone is there to do a job. Everyone should stay busy when they are at work. That means waiting on the customers and trying to help them the best we can. We need to get the job done, the job we are paid to be there for.

Phelps:

"Employee morale is really important for me. I believe that's what is the backbone of your office. As a manager, you have to know what motivates your employees. Also, you have to remove obstacles help organize their work loads so they can focus on the finer points of their job. You need to encourage your employees to be their own leaders and let them do their own job without standing over their shoulder. You need to empower them, not second guess them. It's important to stay positive, and filter out the stress and negativity."

7. Most people that come into the courtroom already have a high level of stress. How would you treat them to help calm their nerves and what is you definition of customer service?

Phelps:

"I deal with those types of people every day. They come into my office after they've been in court. They've been stressed out and scared, they don't know what's going to happen. They file and get out of the courtroom, and they don't know what they're doing. They walk around like zombies. I want to make sure that the Court Clerk's Office is there, available for them to help them go through the process of what they need to do after they've been in court, even if it's just a matter of finding out what the next docket is that they are supposed to be on, the next date they are supposed to be in court. I deal with the probationers. When they come out, they are very stressed. You have to repeat yourself over and over, and it's nothing against them, they're just not the same person that they were because they have a lot on their mind. I just want to be their for them."

Spitzer:

"It's treating people with respect. It involves asking people questions and finding out what it is that they need. I feel that we do treat them well when they come into the office. We help them as best as we can. I do feel like we have a good customer service policy in place."

8. How would you seek to improve the function of collecting fees?

Spitzer:

"In these times, it's really difficult to do that. People are losing jobs and they are having a difficult time. We are constantly getting phone calls from people who lost their job and they need to lower their payment. We've been working with them to lower their payments and get them on a new payment plan until things get better. Things will get better for them. We have fines and costs dockets, and we can mail people to remind them that their payments are due."

Phelps:

"There is a new thing that they have recently started that helps people who are having trouble. They can file something with the courts and it gives them time to get back on their feet. I think its been successful so far, but eventually they do have to pay."

9. Both of you have had experience in the current courthouse, how has your experience changed with a new district judge?

Phelps:

"My job that I have has not changed much at all. I deal with them after they're in court. I do work for the DA's Office. I deal with their probations after their sentencing. I don't go to the courtroom or anything like that."

Spitzer:

"It hasn't changed. It's consistent."

10. Many districts are moving to a more digital records system. Where is Washington County at in this process and how will we use technology in future years?

Spitzer:

"With the coronavirus, we have been starting to take more filings by email for court cases. I would expect that is going to continue. It has worked out well for us. Right now, we are having people email us but we are also having them follow up with original documents. Maybe that will stop eventually"

Phelps:

"It is definitely the way of the future. The e-filing system is fantastic. It's at a federal level now, and I'd like to see it in all 77 counties where it is paperless. I think it would save a lot of money."

11. Attention to detail is vital to the role as a Court Clerk. Give an example that demonstrates your attention to detail.

Phelps:

"It's super important to pay attention to detail when you are doing court records. They have to be very accurate and our job in the Court Clerk's Office is to make sure that those are accurate and protected, because once they are in that file you can't change them, you can't amend them."

Spitzer:

"Along with what she said, we have to account for every penny that we receive. All of our records of our deposits and the money that we collect has to be very detailed. We have to account for every single penny."

12. What are the most important details of a court order?

Spitzer:

"There is usually a court date to come back on. If it's an order to bring some from prison, there is an order on there that says where they are, and they had they have to be here. On other court orders, there's details on there and a judge's signature has to be on there. We just need to make sure that they're filed, stamped and in the case as quickly as possible."

Phelps:

"I believe the vital information of the person, the dates, when they are filed in the Court Clerk's Office. It's mostly dates."

Closing Statements :

Phelps:

"I'm running for the Court Clerk position because I believe I represent a good combination of background, trust, ability, desire, and my proven commitment to this county. My diversity of work, experience, and responsibility I have achieved over the last few years make me the best candidate. I bring outside-the-box experience and truly understand how to support both regulation and excellent customer service. I've gathered input and meaningful advice from citizens of this county. I will begin immediately to be sure the right team is in place and see that they are equipped and trained to do their job and do it well. I will immediately upgrade the quality of service and begin the process to upgrade technology and practices of the office. The employees, the court system, and the citizens of the county deserve it. We need change. I will serve this county with honor and dignity as well as my family has. I'm Patricia Phelps, and I would appreciate your vote for Court Clerk."

Spitzer:

"My office always strives to provide the best customer service possible. While we might not always be successful, it is always our goal. My door is always open, or it will be once we get passed this COVID craziness, or you can call me or email me with any questions or concerns. We know for certain that there will be a budget shortfall for every state entity because of the national shutdown. This year more than ever, we must pay close attention to money that is spent to perform court functions. I manage a budget of over $900,000 in an extremely busy office. Experience and will does matter. I was first elected as your Court Clerk in July 2012, and it has been an honor and privilege serving you for the last eight years. I have worked hard to build an office that is efficient and effective. I have moved the office forward with technology upgrades like an electronic jury management system, online credit card payments, digitalizing and archiving thousands of records with many more to go. I have also built an office of hardworking, knowledgeable and efficient deputies who make customer service a priority. I have a total of 18 years of experience in the Court Clerk's Office, and I don't feel like my job is done yet. I love what I do and I love serving the people of Washington County. I want to continue to find innovative ways to lead the office and keep it moving forward. The people of Washington County deserve to have a dedicated, hard working, and experienced Court Clerk working for them and I am that person. I humbly ask for your support and your vote to re-elect me, Jill Spitzer, for another four years. We are living and uncertain and unprecedented times right now. I can promise you that no one will outwork me, and my goal every day is to be the Court Clerk that Washington County deserves. It is an honor and privilege to serve the people of this great county. On June 30th, please go to the polls and vote for proven experience, proven integrity, and proven leadership. Vote to re-elect me, Jill Spitzer, as your Court Clerk."