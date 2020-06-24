Posted: Jun 24, 2020 10:22 AMUpdated: Jun 24, 2020 10:22 AM

Ty Loftis

At the first of the month, Osage County listed 95 positive COVID-19 cases. That number has since risen to 155 positive cases across the county. The total number of deaths due to the coronavirus has remained at eight since mid-April, however. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says a reason for this may be because he is seeing a shift in the demographics being affected by the virus.

Roberts says it is important that the public take proper steps to stay safe, but he understands people are ready to get out and become active.