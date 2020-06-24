Posted: Jun 24, 2020 10:28 AMUpdated: Jun 24, 2020 10:33 AM

Evan Fahrbach

There were another 482 cases of COVID-19 reported in Wednesday’s Situation Update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The jump is another in a line of larger numbers posted over the past week. 11,510 people have tested positive statewide since the pandemic began.

There was only one more death from the virus reported in the state, a female in Garfield County between 36-49.

Washington County reported four more cases and three more recoveries. There are 28 active cases in Washington County.

Osage County reported nine new cases on Wednesday with one new recovery. There are 37 active cases in Osage County.

Meanwhile Nowata County reported three new cases and zero recoveries. There are seven active cases in Nowata County.

A total of 268 people statewide are hospitalized with the virus, a number up slightly from Tuesday.