Posted: Jun 24, 2020 10:31 AMUpdated: Jun 24, 2020 11:57 AM
Rep. Hern Leads the Way for Antifa Investigation
Oklahoma Representative Kevin Hern and 37 of his fellow representatives wrote a letter to Attorney General William Barr to thank him for the work the Department of Justice is doing to investigate the financial support received by Antifa.
In a statement, Rep. Hern said: "Antifa is a terrorist organization. It is self-evident to anyone who has witnessed the destructive, irrational behavior they use to intimidate the American people. There is a lot of confusion around the organization, who leads it, and what their reach is. This confusion will only lead to more suffering, even further undermining of our political process and the First Amendment rights."
Rep. Hern added that he is grateful to Attorney General Barr for his hard work and hopes that by investigating the financial backer and leadership of Antifa, they can better understand how deeply the problem runs. He said they want to do this so they can begin to weed it out of our country.
Lastly, Rep. Hern said he is glad to have the support of so many colleagues on this effort. He said they look forward to the conclusion of the investigation. Joining Rep. Hern in the letter include:
Rep. Randy Weber
Rep. Jim Hagedorn
Rep. Jody Hice
Rep. Bob Gibbs
Rep. Jim Banks
Rep. Daniel Meuser
Rep. Austin Scott
Rep. Barry Loudermilk
Rep. Jeff Duncan
Rep. Brian Babin
Rep. Ralph Abraham
Rep. Michael Walz
Rep. Markwayne Mullin
Rep. Gregory Steube
Rep. Debbie Lesko
Rep. Doug Collins
Rep. Scott Perry
Rep. Tom Cole
Rep. John Joyce
Rep. Doug LaMalfa
Rep. Glenn Grothman
Rep. Larry Buschon
Rep. Michael Guest
Rep. Ralph Norman
Rep. Mark Green
Rep. Dan Bishop
Rep. Matt Gaetz
Rep. Guy Reschenthaler
Rep. Frank Lucas
Rep. Neal Dunn
Rep. Michael Cloud
Rep. David Schweikert
Rep. Ron Wright
Rep. Roger Marshall
Rep. James Baird
Rep. Scott DesJarlais
Rep. Bill Flores
