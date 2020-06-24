Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Osage County

Posted: Jun 24, 2020 11:31 AM

Bighill Furniture Store is Demolished

Ty Loftis

Jackson's Wrecking and Demolition began the process of removing and disposing of the Bighill Furniture Store in Fairfax on Monday morning. This has been nearly a two-year process that the Board of Osage County Commissioners have been attempting to resolve after the building was damaged by a tornado.

 

Various groups had came forward saying they were interested in restoring the building, but a structural engineering report from December said the commissioners needed to act quickly. Here is Terry Loftis of JL & Associates giving the findings from that report.

 

Here is District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney giving his reasoning for the need to tear down the building.

 

Jackson's Wrecking and Demolition signed a contract saying it will take no longer than 21 days to complete the project.


