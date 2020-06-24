Posted: Jun 24, 2020 1:00 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2020 2:54 PM

Garrett Giles

According to the Bartlesville Police Department and the Westside Community Center, a community forum will be held on Tuesday, July 21st at 6:00 p.m.

The open discussion focused on the City of Bartlesville's future will be held at the Westside Community Center. The WCC said we are living in a different time, so many things have changed, and with those changes comes opportunities. They said it is time to get the city’s elected officials together and discuss the ways of which the city can move forward.

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey, Police Chief Tracy Roles, Ward Three Representative Jim Curd Jr., and Ward Four Representative Alan Gentges will lead the discussion. For more information, call the Westside Community Center at 918.336.6067.