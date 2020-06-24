Posted: Jun 24, 2020 4:56 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2020 5:01 PM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford responded to his Democratic collogues on Wednesday in their move to block the JUSTICE Act from debate.

Sen. Lankford said that Senate Democrats voted ‘no’ for political reasons rather than helping those in our nation calling for police reform. The Senator helped draft the bill led by Republican South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who gave a passionate speech earlier in the day, laying out all the ways Republicans tried to include Democrats in the bill but were repeatedly denied. Republicans needed only four more Democrats to vote yes to be able to open debate on the bill.

Sen. Lankford said the bill that they just needed four Democrats to join on them would have put $150-million more in body-worn cameras all over the street, and it wouldn’t have just put those body cameras on the street. It would have also put new requirements to be able to make sure they stay on, which has been an issue.

Sen. Lankford said their hope was to be able to have a real debate on a real bill. He said the bill was a genuine push to be able to reform how we do police work and to increase accountability and transparency across the country.

You can watch the entire video here: