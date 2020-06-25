Posted: Jun 25, 2020 8:11 AMUpdated: Jun 25, 2020 8:11 AM

Garrett Giles

A resale property fund financial statement from Washington County Treasurer Melissa Thornbrugh was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday.

Thornbrugh said the financial statement shows the fund balance and the necessary reserves for expenditures either made or anticipated. She said they will be able to apportion $400,000 this year.

By statute, Thornbrugh said she is going to apportion out where Washington County gets a third of that money. She added that another third of the monies will go towards schools, while the final third will go towards cities and towns.

The fees and penalties come from delinquent taxes. Thornbrugh said the expenditures are for publications, supplies, equipment, maintenance on unsold County properties, and possible refunds for tax corrections. She reiterated that anything over what she feels may be needed for these purposes can be apportioned out with a third to cities and towns, a third to schools, and a third to Washington County.

The Treasurer is required to have the resale property fund financial statement to the Commissioners every year by or before June 30th.