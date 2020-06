Posted: Jun 25, 2020 8:24 AMUpdated: Jun 25, 2020 8:39 AM

The Bevan Creek Bridge Project in Washington County is complete and a ceremony will be held to celebrate this work.

The bridge opened to the public nearly two weeks ago. The bridge is located just south of Ramona on N4000 Road between West 3600 and West 3700 Roads. District Three Commissioner Mike Dunlap said a ceremony will be held to celebrate the accomplishment. He said bridge projects are significant and need to be recognized because they take seven to eight years to complete.

When government does something right, Commissioner Dunlap said he believes they need to celebrate it. He said the Bevan Creek Bridge Project was a combined effort by Federal, State and County Government.

The Bevan Creek Bridge will catch a lot of traffic, especially if something happens on U.S. Highway 75 that causes traffic to be re-routed. Commissioner said it is important to keep the roads up in Washington County.

The ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Bevan Creek Bridge Project will be held on Friday, June 26th at 9:00 a.m. Congressman Kevin Hern, Senator Julie Daniels, Representative Derrel Fincher, and other Washington County officials will be attending the ceremony.

