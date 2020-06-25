Posted: Jun 25, 2020 9:28 AMUpdated: Jun 25, 2020 9:29 AM

Tom Davis

Washington Co. Sheriff Scott Owen appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Thursday to talk about the office he holds and wants to keep.

Early voting in Washington County is underway with the official election day coming up on Tuesday.

On our COMMUNITY CONNECTION program, Owen talked a lot about community involvement at all levels whether it is just talking to citizens every day or participating in the Thanksgiving and Christmas events the sheriff's office coordinates to benefit the underprivileged in our county.