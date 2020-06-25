News
Washington County
Posted: Jun 25, 2020 9:28 AMUpdated: Jun 25, 2020 9:29 AM
Washington Co. Sheriff Scott Owen on Community Connection
Tom Davis
Washington Co. Sheriff Scott Owen appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Thursday to talk about the office he holds and wants to keep.
Early voting in Washington County is underway with the official election day coming up on Tuesday.
On our COMMUNITY CONNECTION program, Owen talked a lot about community involvement at all levels whether it is just talking to citizens every day or participating in the Thanksgiving and Christmas events the sheriff's office coordinates to benefit the underprivileged in our county.
WATCH SHERIFF SCOTT OWEN ON COMMUNITY CONNECTION
« Back to News