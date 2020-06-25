Posted: Jun 25, 2020 9:58 AMUpdated: Jun 25, 2020 9:58 AM

Ty Loftis

A Copan woman is being charged with committing multiple offenses, including amphetamine trafficking, keeping a house where CDS is sold, marijuana possession and paraphernalia.

Officers were dispatched to 209 E. Weldon Street in Copan on Tuesday evening where they served a search warrant to Cynthia Armstrong’s home. Once the home was secure, they began searching the far southeast bedroom.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers located a purse on the chair in the room. A black, zip-style pouch containing five clear zip-style baggies with a crystal-like substance was found in the purse. The crystal-like substance appeared to be methamphetamine that was packaged for distribution.

The affidavit goes on to say that the bedroom also had two digital scales and a plastic bag that contained a green, leafy substance that smelled of marijuana. The total combined weight of the crystal-like substance was 20.6 grams.

Armstrong’s bond was set at $20,000.