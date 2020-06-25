Posted: Jun 25, 2020 10:40 AMUpdated: Jun 25, 2020 10:42 AM

Evan Fahrbach

There were another 438 cases of COVID-19 reported in Thursday’s Situation Update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The number is a slightly less of an increase than the state saw on Wednesday.

There were three more virus-related deaths statewide reported Thursday, all ages 65 and above, and all in Oklahoma County.

There are still 28 active cases in Washington County, the same number as Wednesday. There are 31 active cases in Osage County, as a rash of recoveries lessened that number. There are still seven active cases in Nowata County, flat from Wednesday.

A total of 277 people statewide are hospitalized with the virus, a number up slightly from Wednesday.