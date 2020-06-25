Posted: Jun 25, 2020 11:59 AMUpdated: Jun 25, 2020 12:10 PM

A wanted subject out of Washington County was arrested by the Caney Police Department on Wednesday.

After confirming with Washington County that there were felony warrants for 19-year-old Seth Trenton Dale Rogers (pictured below), officers went to a residence on Braden Street in Caney. There, officers encountered six individuals in the home.

According to the CPD, Rogers had refused to produce any identification for officers. Rogers then fled out the front door of the home and ran from officers on foot. Neighbors in the neighborhood assisted in directing officers in the direction Rogers had fled. At one point Rogers ran through the cemetery and back towards Taylor Avenue.

Officers again engaged in a short foot pursuit. Rogers attempted to jump a fence and his clothing became entangled in the fence. Rogers was then apprehended by a Caney police officer and a citizen who assisted police. Rogers faces the following charges in Washington County:



1. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer, a felony

2. Escape from arrest or detention, a felony

3. Driving without a valid driver's license, a misdemeanor

Rogers’ bond in Washington County was set at $30,000. Rogers was transported to the Montgomery County Jail by the Caney Police Department.

Rogers will now face felony charges of resisting arrest and obstruction of justice in Montgomery County, Kansas. Charges have been forwarded to the Montgomery County Attorney's Office.