Posted: Jun 25, 2020 12:28 PMUpdated: Jun 25, 2020 12:28 PM

Ty Loftis

It was a strange way to end the school year, but the senior class of Pawhuska High School will get their proper recognition Friday night at Ormond-Beach Memorial Stadium.

If you are unable to attend, you may listen to the broadcast on Sportstalk KPGM FM 99.1. The broadcast is made possible thanks to Triangle Serum, The Housing Authority of Osage County and The City of Pawhuska-Public Works Authority. It will also be streaming on the free to download Bartlesville Radio app and on bartlesvilleradio.com.

If attending in person, the administration asks that you adhere to the social distancing guidelines put in place by the CDC. While not required to wear a mask, it is strongly encouraged. Friday evening’s broadcast will begin at 7:30 p.m.