Posted: Jun 25, 2020 5:37 PMUpdated: Jun 25, 2020 6:57 PM

Garrett Giles

A wreck involving two vehicles on Highway 123 near Minnesota Road between Bartlesville and Dewey occurred around 6:15 on Thursday evening.

According to Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen, the vehicles were headed northbound when one of the vehicles was rear-ended by the other. He said one driver was arrested by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on suspicion of driving under the influence. Reports state that a breathalyzer showed results that were over twice the legal limit.

Cody Meade, the Assistant Fire Chief with Dewey Fire, said they let traffic from the north come through. He said traffic from the south was diverted to Minnesota Road and Highway 75.

Traffic was redirected for approximately 50 minutes. Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Jorgensen, Bartlesville Ambulance Service, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol assisted with the accident.

No one was seriously injured in the accident. Sheriff Owen said all involved declined medical attention.

We will have more information when it becomes available from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.