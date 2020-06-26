Posted: Jun 26, 2020 7:28 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2020 7:28 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt called into our Bartlesville Radio newsroom Friday to offer his thoughts on a pair of pressing issues.

In our conversation, Governor Stitt stated his opposition to State Question 802 regarding the expansion of the Medicaid program that covers low income Oklahomans whose income does not exceed 133% of the federal poverty level.

According to Stitt, if passed, the measure would become a part of the state constitution and it would be difficult, if not nearly impossible to repeal.

Stitt says it is one of the last pieces of Obamacare and would expand coverage to able-bodied persons 18-65.

The Governor also talked about hosting the President and Vice President in Tulsa recently and how well Oklahomans are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

