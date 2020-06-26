Posted: Jun 26, 2020 9:59 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2020 9:59 AM

Ty Loftis

On Tuesday evening, Bartlesville Police Officers were dispatched to 1421 SW Santa Fe Ave. where they arrested a man who is being charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

A probable cause affidavit states that the defendant, Kyle Sanders, confronted the victim in the parking lot of the Brookhaven apartments. Sanders attempted to get the victim inside his vehicle, but she refused. When the victim attempted to leave the area with another person, Sanders rammed the front bumper of that vehicle with his own vehicle several times.

The affidavit goes on to say that the victim then called police and attempted to make Sanders stay until police arrived. While standing in front of Sanders’ vehicle, he drove off and the vehicle struck the victim on the arm and leg. Two witnesses confirmed that Sanders rammed the vehicle several times and then hit the victim with his own vehicle while leaving the parking lot. The officer took a picture of two red marks on the victim’s forearm.

Bond for Sanders was set at $100,000 on the condition he has no contact with the alleged victim.