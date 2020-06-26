Posted: Jun 26, 2020 10:16 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2020 10:16 AM

Evan Fahrbach

There were another 395 cases of COVID-19 reported in Friday’s Situation Update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The number is again less of an increase than what Oklahoma saw on Thursday.

There were two more virus-related deaths statewide reported Friday in McCurtain and Oklahoma counties. 377 Oklahomans have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are still 28 active cases in Washington County, the same number as the past two days.

There are 28 active cases in Osage County, as there were again more recoveries than new cases reported Friday.

There are still seven active cases in Nowata County, flat over the past two days.

A total of 308 people statewide are hospitalized with the virus, a number which has steadily risen throughout the week.