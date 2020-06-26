Posted: Jun 26, 2020 10:37 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2020 10:50 AM

Garrett Giles

One of the biggest races on the Republican ballot in the upcoming Primary Election is the race for the House District 11 seat, which is being fought over by the incumbent, Derrel Fincher, and candidate hopeful Wendi Stearman.

When recently asked what role of state government should play in the lives of Oklahomans, Stearman said government should be a second thought, not something people are aware of all the time. She said she thinks the government is there to protect our human rights, our lives, our property.

While some taxes may be needed, Stearman said she will certainly make every effort to reduce taxation as much as possible. She said that would be her goal.

It was also stated by Stearman that she does not view safety as a job of the legislature. She said she believes that we as free Oklahomans can keep ourselves free.

Quoting Ronald Regan’s famous words, Stearman said, 'Government is not the solution to a problem. Government is the problem.’

Representative Fincher said when government works well, you shouldn’t notice it. He said you should be doing everything that you want and not feel any restrictions, so government should be involved as little as possible.

With that in mind, Representative Fincher said government needs to do a couple things. He said we need the safety aspect. He said we also need taxes, because we haven't gotten to a point where we can fund the government without taxes.

Fincher said government should also keep you safe in your home. It should allow you to be sure that when you buy products, that the products are safe. He said it should allow you to know that if you buy a home, it is not going to fall down.

The candidates were recently asked what additional steps were needed to secure the Second Amendment rights of Oklahomans after Open Carry and an anti-Red Flag Law were passed last legislative session. Stearman said she would never vote against people’s rights to carry and own firearms. She said believes that the Second Amendment is very clear when it says, "shall not be infringed." She said there is a reason for that, so she would protect the Second Amendment rights of Oklahomans completely.

Fincher said there is still work to be done. He said he voted for the bills, but one of the bills that didn't make it all the way through was a bill that would've actually allowed Oklahoma to ignore any unconstitutional federal statute should their ever be one.

In his understanding, Fincher said the bill that would allow Oklahoma to ignore the federal laws that turn out to be unconstitutional will be heard next legislative session.

Election Day is Tuesday, June 30th.