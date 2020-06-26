Posted: Jun 26, 2020 1:03 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2020 2:46 PM

Garrett Giles

A two vehicle accident occurred at Adams Boulevard and Lariat Drive in Bartlesville between Walmart and Casey's.

The accident was reported just before 2:00 on Friday afternoon. Police asked drivers to avoid the area for 20 to 30 minutes while the scene was cleared. Bartlesville Ambulance was on the scene to assist with minor injuries suffered in the crash.

Highlighted in orange below is where the accident occurred.

Photo courtesy: Trey Stumpff