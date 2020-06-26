Posted: Jun 26, 2020 2:09 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2020 2:10 PM

Ty Loftis

The Bevan Creek Bridge project has been complete for a few weeks now, but local and state leaders gathered Friday morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the occasion. This is a bridge along what is known as old highway 75. District Three Commissioner Mike Dunlap says this was a long project in the making.

Congressman Kevin Hern’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Robert Acry told the crowd that Hern is proud of what they had been able to accomplish.

Dunlap hopes to move forward with two more bridge projects in the near future.

Dunlap is planning on making improvements to a bridge north of Ramona and in the Vera area as well. Both bridges are along old highway 75.