Posted: Jun 26, 2020 5:14 PMUpdated: Jun 28, 2020 10:24 AM

Garrett Giles

An updated policy and job descriptions for the Washington County Volunteer Fire Department, will be presented by Kary D. Cox, the Director of Washington County Emergency Management during the next County Commissioners’ meeting.

Then, an officer selection for the Washington County Volunteer Fire Department will take place. Lieutenant Lloyd Guatney, and firefighters Chris Bennett and Eric Ashlock, may be promoted.

A Correctional Communications Services Agreement by and between City Tele-Coin Company and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 will also be discussed in the next County Commissioners’ meeting.

Next, a contract for shredding services between the Washington County Board of Commissioners on Behalf of the Washington County Health Department and MIDCON Data Services, LLC, For Fiscal Year 2020-2021 may be approved.

A continuation list for on-going service agreements will be discussed by the Washington County Commissioners. Those agreements are with US Cellular; Ricoh and Pitney Bowes and D & H Contracting, LLC, from Washington County Health Department for Fiscal Year 2020-2021. This item was tabled by the Commissioners in their last meeting.

Later in the meeting, a contract renewal from the Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs for Detention Transportation for Fiscal Year 2020-2021 will be considered.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, June 29th at 9:30 a.m. They will meeting in the Commissioners’ meeting room on the second floor of the County Administration Building, which is located at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.