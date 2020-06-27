Posted: Jun 27, 2020 10:57 AMUpdated: Jun 27, 2020 10:58 AM

Tom Davis

As of Saturday's advisory, there are 12,642 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are seven additional deaths; two of them occurred in the past 24 hours including one in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group:

One in Tulsa County, a female in the 50-64 age group.

One in Caddo County, a male in the 50-64 age group.

One in McCurtain County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

Two in Muskogee County, a male in the 65 and older age group and a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in Wagoner County, a male in the 65 and older age group.



Washington Co. reports 391 total cases since March, 39 deaths and 327 recoveries leaving 25 active cases.

Osage Co. reports 156 cases since March, 8 deaths and 123 recoveries leaving 25 active cases.

Nowata Co. reports 33 cases since March, 1 death and 26 recoveries leaving 5 active cases.