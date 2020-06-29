Posted: Jun 29, 2020 11:23 AMUpdated: Jun 29, 2020 11:37 AM

Garrett Giles

As the results from the Primary Election come in on Tuesday night, Scott Owen, the incumbent for Washington County Sheriff, will be at Gizzy's Heritage Theater – Restaurant & Pub in Dewey where a watch party will be held.

The restaurant will be open with a limited menu. A bit screen at the theater will broadcast the Primary results from across the State of Oklahoma.

Sheriff Owen said the public is invited to attend the occasion. He said he feels cautiously optimistic about Tuesday's Primary, and that he has had quite an experience in the last two to three months.

Running against Sheriff Owen for the role in Tuesday's Primary Election are Aaron Vaughan, Jeff Fesler and Nick Lay. Sheriff Owen's watch party will start at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He said if you are registered to vote, the time has come to exercise your right and select Washington County's sheriff for the future.

Lastly, Sheriff Owen thanked his supporters, endorsers, and the citizens of Washington County.