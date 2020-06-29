Posted: Jun 29, 2020 12:20 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2020 2:26 PM

Garrett Giles

KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 will cover the Primary Election on Tuesday shortly after the polls close at 7:00 p.m. The coverage will be brought to you by Phillips 66, Chenowith & Cohen Realty, and Tolson Insurance Agency. Reporters will be in the field reporting the results, and the crew in the studio will speak with the winning candidates as soon as a victory has been declared.

Sample ballots and the precincts included for each ballot can be found below. This information was provided by the Washington County Election Board ahead of the Tuesday, June 30th Primary Election.

PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD RACES :

Bartlesville Public Schools

Collinsville Public Schools

Oklahoma Union Schools

DEWEY CITY COUNCIL RACES :

REPUBLICAN PARTY BALLOT :

DEMOCRATIC PARTY BALLOT :