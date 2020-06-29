Posted: Jun 29, 2020 12:53 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2020 12:53 PM

Ty Loftis

It has been more than 30 days since a death occurred due to COVID-19 in Osage County, but case numbers continue to rise. The Board of Osage County Commissioners have been keeping a tab on those numbers on a weekly basis and deciding what it is best to do in relation to allowing the public access to county-owned buildings, including the courthouse. Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts told the commissioners where the main concentration of cases are coming from.

Roberts told the commissioners they could leave things as is for the next 30 days as opposed to re-visiting this item each week. The commissioners felt it would be best to touch on the subject each week if something were to change, though.