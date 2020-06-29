Posted: Jun 29, 2020 2:09 PMUpdated: Jun 29, 2020 2:27 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox presented an updated policy and job descriptions for the Washington County Volunteer Fire Department to the Commissioners on Monday.

A safety sensitive designation was added to all roles within the Washington County Volunteer Fire Department. Cox said the amended policy and job descriptions would take care of housekeeping items.

The Washington County Commissioners approved the updated policy and job descriptions for the Washington County Volunteer Fire Department. Next, the Commissioners approved several promotions within the fire department. Chuck Hern was promoted to Assistant Chief, while Lloyd Gautney and Danny Wadsworth were promoted to Captain. Eric Ashlock and Chris Bennett were promoted to Lieutenant.

The Washington County Volunteer Fire Department has a full roster, which includes 17 firefighters. Cox said it has become increasingly difficult to keep the positions filled. He said it is getting harder to find the appropriate candidates that are committed to the work.

In the past, volunteer firefighters had to purchase their own equipment. Cox said that is no longer required to purchase the expensive equipment. He said they have been working on grants in the past five years.

One grant that Washington County Emergency Management has been working on is worth $24,000. That grant will finish outfitting their firefighters with new structure gear. The structure gear - minus the breathing apparatus - costs $2,200 per firefighter. Add the breathing equipment to the equation and it costs $4,000 per firefighter.

Washington County is divided into eight fire department districts with some overlap into neighboring counties. Cox said the Washington County Volunteer Fire Department covers all of the county, so they help provide dual coverage. He said the fire department serves as a backup to the more rural fire departments in Washington County. This helps with equipment and response to fires when they occur.

Washington County is one of the few counties in Oklahoma that do not have a tax supported fire suppression. Cox said they are supported by subscription, and those subscriptions are voluntary to a county's citizens. County fire departments like the Washington County Volunteer Fire Department survive through the subscriptions that people pay.

The Washington County Commissioners and Sheriff Scott Owen commended Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox and the Washington County Volunteer Fire Department for all their hard work.