Posted: Jun 30, 2020 9:20 PMUpdated: Jun 30, 2020 10:46 PM

Garrett Giles

The Primary Election race for Washington County Sheriff has wrapped up, but a Primary Run-Off Election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25th.

The run-off for Washington County Sheriff will between the incumbent, Scott Owen, and Jeff Fesler. Owen – who received over 46-percent of the vote – said he was thankful for all the support. Sheriff Owen said he hopes for continued support heading into the run-off. He said he wants to be the Sheriff of Washington County for the next four years and added that he was committed to serving.

Sheriff Owen called in on election night to KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 from the Heritage Theater in Dewey (pictured). Election coverage was sponsored by Phillips 66, Tolson Agency Insurance, and Chinowith & Cohen Realty.

When learning that he would be on the Run-Off Election for Sheriff, Fesler said he was banking on going the full length of the race. Fesler received 2,127 votes (28.39-percent) in the Primary Election on Tuesday night. He said it was by God's grace that he made the first cut.

Also running for Washington County Sheriff was Aaron Vaughan and Nick Lay. Vaughan received 1,304 votes (17.41-percent) by the end of the night. Lay received 600 votes (8.01-percent).

The last day to register to vote for the next Washington County Sheriff in the Primary Run-Off Election is Friday, July 31st. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Aug. 18th at 5:00 p.m.

Early voting will take place on the following dates:

Thursday, Aug. 20th, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 21st, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 22nd, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Primary Run-Off will take place since none of the candidates running for Washington County Sheriff received over 50-percent of the vote on Tuesday night.

Photo courtesy: Cody Meade