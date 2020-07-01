Posted: Jul 01, 2020 4:59 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2020 4:59 AM

Tom Davis

Oklahoma voters on Tuesday narrowly passed a state question that would expand Medicaid in the Sooner State.

Oklahomans voted in favor of State Question 802 with 50.48% of the vote. The state question edged out the vote with about 6,000 ballots in favor of the measure.