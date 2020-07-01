Posted: Jul 01, 2020 10:32 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2020 10:32 AM

Ty Loftis

There are now more than 14,000 people who have been afflicted with the coronavirus in the state of Oklahoma.

Across Washington County, 400 people have had the virus at one time or another, but there are only 18 active cases at the moment.

In Osage County, 168 people have gotten the virus, but the number of active cases is down to 22. Across Nowata County, 34 people have been stricken with the virus, but there are only four active cases at this time.

There were two deaths in Tulsa County, both males in the 65 year or older age group. A total of 374 people are currently hospitalized because of COVID-19, an increase of 59 hospitalizations from Tuesday.