Posted: Jul 01, 2020 10:39 AMUpdated: Jul 01, 2020 11:40 AM

Garrett Giles

The Lowe's in Bartlesville recently gave a generous donation to the Bartlesville Fire Department that will help them in the fight against COVID-19.

When Bill Hollander, the Public Information Officer for Bartlesville, pulled into the station last week, a minivan pulled in as well. A couple ladies stepped out of the vehicle and asked Hollander if they could drop off a donation.

Maybe a little confused at first, Hollander said, "sure." It was at that time the two ladies put on their vests that simply read, "Lowe's."

Hollander said Lowe's donated 500 N95 masks. He added that the store donated 400 pairs of latex gloves. Lowe's Store Manager Cam Wes was personally thanked by Hollander for the donations.

From Hollander's perspective, Lowe's is a good community partner. He said anyone that helps the Bartlesville Fire Department helps the citizens of Bartlesville as well.

With COVID-19 running rampant, Hollander said Bartlesville's firefighters need that extra protection when they attend to medical calls or vehicle accidents. Before the significant donation from Lowe's, Hollander said they had approximately 200 to 250 masks.

If the Bartlesville Fire Department goes to a known coronavirus call, Hollander said a code will go out for that case. He said there are at least 30 COVID-19 calls that the BFD has responded to that they know of to this date.

If you would like to make a donation, you can call Bartlesville Fire's main line, which is 918.338.4091.