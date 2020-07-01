Posted: Jul 01, 2020 12:43 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2020 12:43 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska Public Schools recently announced three options for its students when returning to campus this fall. For those students in sixth through twelfth grades, they will have the option of having a traditional school day, a mixture of being on campus and learning from home or a full-time distance learning program. Superintendent David Cash says this is all in effort to do what is best to keep the students safe.

Cash says the distance learning program would be very similar to what students saw to end the spring semester last year. He added that students who choose to enter the blended learning program could make their schedule as they see fit to take in-person classes while also taking courses from home.

Cash went on to say that they don't have an option to conduct a blended model of learning at the elementary level.

Cash says they have decided to install virtual days to the school calendar, meaning they will be working from home once a week.

Cash says some staff members will be working at the school all day, while others will be participating in their own blended program and others will strictly work from home to assist students in the distance learning program.

Students may pick another option that fits them best at any point throughout the school year. No matter what option a student chooses, they will be able to participate in all extracurricular activities.