Posted: Jul 01, 2020 2:59 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2020 2:59 PM

Ty Loftis

The Chairman of the Cavalcade Rodeo, Jeff Bute recently gave an update regarding the event, which starts up on Monday, July 13th. In light of everything going on with the coronavirus, Bute says he is taking all steps necessary to keep patrons who attend the event safe.

Bute says they are lucky in the sense that Cavalcade doesn't have to deal with a large number of vendors setting up on the festival grounds.

Bute estimates that the dancing area can hold 4,000 people, but there are only 1,000 tickets on sale. He adds that if a mandate were to come down from the State Department of Health forcing them to alter plans, they will be prepared.

We will be broadcasting live that Thursday evening from 6 to 9 on Real Country KRIG 104.9.