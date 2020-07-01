Posted: Jul 01, 2020 4:43 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2020 4:44 PM

Garrett Giles / Matt Jordan

Grant money is coming to school districts in Oklahoma for COVID-19 relief. KGGF's Matt Jordan had the full story.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister awarded Incentive Grants totaling $16 million to 150 Oklahoma school districts to help mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on student learning and ensure students are able to access learning opportunities in the new school year. The grants consisted of $8 million from the Oklahoma State Department of Education and $8 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund. Some of the school districts in the Northeastern Oklahoma area who received grant money include Bartlesville receiving $257,423, Caney $50,000, Pawhuska $24,500 and Welch $50,000.