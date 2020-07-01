Posted: Jul 01, 2020 5:07 PMUpdated: Jul 01, 2020 5:07 PM

Garrett Giles

An Osage, Oklahoma man passed away in a single vehicle accident on Wednesday morning.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 74-year-old James Wilcox was pronounced dead at the scene by Hominy EMS due to head and internal injuries. The accident occurred just before 11:00 a.m. on New Prue Road approximately one mile north of Prue, Oklahoma in Osage County.

The OHP said Wilcox was driving westbound on New Prue Road when he departed the roadway to the right for unknown reasons. The vehicle struck a concrete culvert before it overcorrected and reentered the roadway broadside, which caused the vehicle to roll until it came to a rest on its top.

A seatbelt was not equipped by Wilcox and he was partially ejected from the vehicle. Wilcox was extricated using a winch and a saw.

The condition of the driver and the cause of the collision is being investigated by Trooper Justin Garrision #730 of Troop K. The Osage County Sheriff's Office, Prue Fire Department, Hominy EMS, and Black Funeral Home assisted with the incident.